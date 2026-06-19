Delhi inaugurates first women’s police station in North district

Delhi's first-ever women's police station opened on Friday at north Delhi's Subzi Mandi area, a move aimed at strengthening women's safety and improving the handling of crimes against them. New Delhi, Jun 19 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha presents a memento to Delhi Lt. Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu during the inauguration ceremony of the first full-fledged women's police station at the Subzi Mandi police station complex of North Delhi, in New Delhi on Friday. Senior police officers also presents. (Gagan Pawar)

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu inaugurated the Women Police Station (WPS), which has been notified with jurisdiction over the entire North district and started functioning as a full-fledged police station from Friday.

Sandhu said the station would handle cases of all categories of crimes against women, including domestic violence cases, harassment, among others.

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According to Delhi Police, the station has been designed as a women-and child-friendly facility aimed at providing a safe, accessible and victim-centric environment. It will be predominantly staffed by women police personnel, enabling complainants and survivors to interact with trained officers in a setting that promotes comfort, confidence and trust.

The existing Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell of the district has been merged with the newly created station.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, senior police officers, representatives of resident welfare associations, women leaders and locals.

Addressing the gathering, Sandhu said the police station would serve not only as a centre for law enforcement and investigation but also as a symbol of confidence and trust for women and families seeking assistance and justice.

"This is one direct venue which will directly deal with any crime against women," he said.

The lieutenant governor said the true success of the initiative would not be measured merely by the number of cases investigated but by the confidence it inspires among women and girls.

"A safe environment empowers women to participate fully in education, employment, entrepreneurship and public life, thereby contributing to the overall progress and prosperity of society," he said.

Sandhu said the newly established police station would investigate all categories of crimes against women and children occurring within North district. Apart from handling domestic violence and dowry-related complaints, it would investigate serious offences including rape, sexual assault, molestation, stalking, harassment and other crimes affecting the safety and dignity of women and children.

"It is the responsibility of those who have been empowered that safety and security are ensured and crime against women is brought down," he said.

The LG also announced that from Saturday, senior police officers across Delhi would hear public grievances under the 'Jan Sunwai' programme at police stations.

According to Delhi Police, the station has been established with a dedicated focus on prevention, investigation and redressal of crimes against women and children. Besides investigating cases, it will conduct counselling sessions, awareness programmes and community outreach initiatives to improve awareness about women's rights and legal remedies.

During the event, Sandhu toured the newly established police station and its annexe building and reviewed the facilities created for women- and child-friendly policing.

He also lauded Delhi Police for initiatives aimed at women's safety, including the Women Helpline 1091, Pink Booths across the city, the 'Shishtachar' campaign against eve-teasing and stalking, and the 'Sashakti' self-defence training programme for women and children.

Delhi Police Chief Satish Golchha said 116 Pink Booths are functioning across Delhi as assistance centres for women, all-women PCR vans have been deployed in different areas and more than three million women and girls have received self-defence training under various programmes.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Devesh Srivastva said the North district police has launched several women-centric initiatives in recent years, including the Rani Jhansi Squad and 'Vamika', a specialised patrol vehicle deployed for the safety of women students in Delhi University's North Campus.