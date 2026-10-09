25 FIRs filed since October 2 over anti-EC protests in Delhi; Rahul, Priyanka named

The Delhi Police have registered 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with a series of protests against the Election Commission in the national capital since October 2, alleging incidents of vandalism of public property, assaults and scuffles involving police personnel, obstruction of government work and violations of prohibitory orders, officials said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi aboard a bus carrying INDIA bloc leaders to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat to stage a peaceful protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi. (AICC)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The protests were held over the past week, with police alleging that "some demonstrators have taken the law into their own hands and disrupted public order". Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prohibits unlawful assembly and other specified activities under the conditions of an order, is in force in New Delhi district.

According to the police, the alleged violations of the restrictions, along with incidents of damage to government property and confrontations with security personnel, have prompted action against the protesters. The 25 FIRs were registered by Thursday, the police said.

Also Read | Opposition plans march to Rashtrapati Bhavan today to seek CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive Why did Delhi Police register 25 FIRs over the anti-EC protests in Delhi? Police cited alleged vandalism of public property, assaults and scuffles with personnel, obstruction of government work, and violations of prohibitory orders. Section 163 of the BNSS was in force in New Delhi district. Which Congress leaders were named in the FIRs linked to the anti-EC protests? According to Delhi Police, the cases name Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others. What were the Congress protests against the Election Commission demanding? Since October 6, Congress has held demonstrations at several locations in Lutyens Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

{{^usCountry}} The cases name several people, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, according to the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cases name several people, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, according to the police. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read | On INDIA bloc’s menu: Veg lunches, protest strategies

Since October 6, the Congress has been staging demonstrations at several places in Lutyens Delhi demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. Hundreds of protestors were detained during the protests and released later.