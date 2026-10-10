Opposition panel meets President Murmu, Rahul Gandhi says ‘vote chori’ proof sought

A delegation of Opposition leaders met President Droupadi Murmu on Friday evening, demanding action against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and said she asked for evidence of alleged “vote chori” after a meeting that lasted over 45 minutes. “I actually expected the President of India to deny that ‘vote chori’ is taking place; I expected the President to say ‘no actually, India has a free and fair election system’,” Gandhi added. (HT PRINT) The delegation also accused the chief election commissioner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah of “conspiring” to undermine democracy. “We said PM, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar have conspired to destroy democracy. The President didn’t deny or argue. She accepted our statement and said we need to bring her proof of ‘vote chori’,” leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi told reporters after meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, NCP(SP)’s Supriya Sule, SP’s Rajeev Rai, RJD’s Manoj Jha, VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby and CPI’s D Raja were part of the group that met Murmu.

Deep Dive What did the INDIA bloc ask President Murmu to do in its memorandum? Why did Rahul Gandhi say President Murmu asked for proof of ‘vote chori’? What did the Opposition say it would do after meeting President Murmu?

Rashtrapati Bhavan did not release any statement till the time of going to print. Also Read | ECI fortified, 254 trains cancelled, metro affected, internet shut: Delhi braces for CJP's October 10 protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar The meeting came on the fourth consecutive day of Opposition protests against the Election Commission, with Gandhi saying the bloc would submit a memorandum to the Supreme Court on Monday. “I actually expected the President of India to deny that ‘vote chori’ is taking place; I expected the President to say ‘no actually, India has a free and fair election system’. I was shocked and I was stunned that the President accepted what we said. The proof of ‘vote chori’ is known to the whole country. The 2024 election was stolen. We will happily take proof of ‘vote chori’ to the President when she is ready to accept it,” Gandhi added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, NCP(SP)’s Supriya Sule, SP’s Rajeev Rai, RJD’s Manoj Jha, VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby and CPI’s D Raja were part of the group that met Murmu. (RAJ K RAJ/HT)