‘I guarantee this govt will fall’: Rahul Gandhi tells INDIA bloc MPs amid anti-CEC protest

He claimed that the Opposition protests have shaken foundations of the government which is now ‘scared’.

“If we continue to push the way we have in last 3-4 days, I guarantee this govt will fall,” Gandhi told the MPs as they gathered at the Parliament's central hall ahead of their meeting with President Droupadi Murmu , news agency PTI reported. Track live updates on Oppn's Rashtrapati Bhavan march

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday told the Opposition MPs that the government will fall if they continue its protest against the chief election commissioner (CEC) the way it did for the past few days.

How did Rahul Gandhi say the Opposition could bring down the government?

How did Rahul Gandhi say the Opposition could bring down the government?

What is the INDIA bloc demanding from the Chief Election Commissioner?

What is the INDIA bloc demanding from the Chief Election Commissioner?

Gandhi has led the Opposition parties' protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) processes. The Opposition has been demanding Kumar's resignation.

On Wednesday, INDIA bloc lawmakers, packed into three buses, attempted to launch a massive protest against Kumar at Jantar Mantar but were stopped by the Delhi Police on Janpath.

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"There is a much deeper problem than Gyanesh Kumar and it requires termination of this current government," Gandhi was quoted as saying. “This is something that is worth fighting for and dying for.”

Gandhi said that the CEC is only a service provider and he has gall to say he will not meet elected representatives of people, referring to

"If we continue to push the way we have in last three-four days, I guarantee this government will fall," the former Congress chief said.

Opposition MPs march to Rashtrapati Bhavan Opposition MPs are set to meet President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit a memorandum, raising concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

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The opposition leaders, carrying placards and raising slogans, sought an intervention from the President regarding electoral integrity and the conduct of the poll body as they began march from the Parliament House towards Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha sharply criticised the poll watchdog, alleging institutional bias.

"The demand is the same as that of the entire country: to dismantle the entire structure of dishonesty, and Gyanesh Kumar is standing like a shield," Jha was quoted as saying news agency ANI.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "All patriots are engaged in strengthening the country's democracy, regardless of whether they are members of any political party or not... I salute all the patriots who have come to the streets..."

A delegation of senior leaders from various constituent parties of the INDIA bloc is scheduled to meet President Murmu to formally submit their representation outlining their grievances regarding the Commission.

Earlier, ahead of the INDIA bloc leaders’ meeting with President Droupadi Murmu over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of acting out of fear while referring to the closure of metro stations and cancellation of train services.