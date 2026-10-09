'Shocked that President accepted what we said': Rahul Gandhi makes big claim after meet over CEC row

After meeting President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that he was "shocked" that she accepted the Opposition's allegations of 'vote chore' rather than denying it. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (C) along with leaders of the opposition alliance INDIA bloc (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) speaks with media outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan as they demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner over alleged "special intensive revision" (SIR) voter-roll irregularities. (AFP) The Opposition MPs met the President amid the ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Following the meeting, Gandhi said that the President accepted the statement and sought proof of ‘vote chori’. Track latest updates on anti-CEC row

“I just sat in quite an unbelievable meeting with the President of India. We presented our memorandum to her outlining PM Modi and HM Amit Shah’s gross subversion of India’s electoral system and seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. I was shocked that the President did not deny Vote Chori,” Gandhi wrote on X. Also read: Inside Opposition’s 4-point memorandum to President Murmu: What Rahul Gandhi, Kharge demanded Gandhi said that he told the President that proof of 'election chori' is known to country as state after state has been stolen.

A 10-member Opposition delegation addressed the press on the outcome of their representation to the President. The 10-member delegation included Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Also read: DMRC revises order after Supreme Court rap, 45 Delhi Metro stations to remain affected The bloc's regional heavyweights were represented by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party leader Rajiv Rai, NCP leader Supriya Sule and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

Deep Dive What did Rahul Gandhi say President Murmu’s response was to the Opposition’s vote theft allegations? What four demands did the INDIA bloc make in its memorandum to President Murmu? Why did INDIA bloc MPs meet President Murmu over the CEC and SIR?