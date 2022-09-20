Delhi judicial service officers can’t be listed in group A for quota benefit: HC

The Delhi high court has held that Delhi judicial service officers cannot be included in the category of central officers (group A) category for reservation in educational institutions.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh’s order came while dismissing a petition filed by the daughter of a trial court judge for admission under the government quota in Sanskriti School. As much as 60% seats in Sanskriti School are reserved for children of officials of civil services, defence cadre and allied services like group A civil services.

The petition had contended that a judicial officer, who is holding a civil group A gazetted post by virtue of Rule 3(c) of the Delhi Judicial Rules 1970, has to be treated at par with a government servant holding corresponding post in accordance with Rule 33 of Delhi judicial services rules.

Denying relief to the petitioner, the court said the reservation made by the school for admission was in the nature of welfare measures for a limited category of government officers, and that the categories included in the quota did not specify the judicial service.

The court also noted that admission in the school is granted on the basis of the directions issued by the Supreme Court on January 21, 2016, and that the school has the liberty to maintain the reservation in accordance with its requirements and apex court directions.

“Moreover, even if interpreted in accordance with the DJS Rules, Rule 3(c), the services under Delhi Judiciary cannot be included in the category of the of the “eligible Central Service Officers (Group A)” as has been provided for as per the Central Staffing Scheme,” the court said in an order of September 8.

The petitioner’s father had joined the Delhi judicial service and became a permanent member after completing probation. The school in 2018 had denied petitioner’s candidature as it refused to acknowledge Delhi judicial service as a civil service on the ground of its members not being recruited by Union Public Service Commission.