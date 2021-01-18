Delhi lab technician helps woman deliver baby in train near Mathura

A physically challenged lab technician from Delhi helped a pregnant woman deliver a baby boy in the Madhya Pradesh Samparik Kranti express train on Saturday night, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said.





The lab technician took instruction from a doctor on a video call and helped the woman deliver the baby, much like a scene from the Aamir Khan blockbuster movie ‘3 Idiots’. At Mathura, the RPF escorted the mother and child to the district hospital in the town.





“I had boarded the train to go to Sagar in MP but as the train from Delhi crossed Faridabad, a woman began crying in pain. Co-passengers came to know that the woman who was travelling with her brother to Damoh, was pregnant with due date for delivery on January 20 but her labour pains had started in the moving train,” said Sunil Prajapati, the lab technician at Northern Railway Divisional Hospital in Delhi.





“I called my superior in the hospital, Dr Suparna Sen who gave me instruction on video call. I followed the instructions carefully and the woman delivered a healthy baby boy,” Prajapati said.





He said they alerted railway authorities as the train had no stoppage at Mathura.

“But it stopped at the main line where RPF personnel reached with a stretcher and the woman and her baby were then admitted to the district hospital of Mathura,” he said.





“A woman constable from RPF, Jyoti Yadav escorted the woman to Mathura hospital and got her admitted,” said CB Prasad, the inspector in-charge of RPF, Mathura.