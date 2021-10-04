Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Delhi logged 217 cases of dengue in September, highest for the month in 3 years
india news

Delhi logged 217 cases of dengue in September, highest for the month in 3 years

Published on Oct 04, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that spreads widely during the monsoon season.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The national capital has reported 341 cases of dengue this year, more than half of which were reported in September itself, multiple news agencies reported citing official data. According to a civic report, there were 217 cases of Dengue in September, the highest count for the month in the last three years. In 2020, the city had registered 188 dengue cases in the entire month of September.

In 2020, the city had reported 266 cases between January and October, while during the entire year, there were a total of 1,072 cases and one related death, the report stated.

The report was released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which is the nodal agency for tabulating data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

In preceding years, the corresponding figures stood at 374 in 2018, 1,103 in 2017, 1,362 in 2016 and 6,775 in 2015, according to the data shared by the Delhi health department on September 22.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that spreads widely during the monsoon season. Its symptoms include high fever, headache, rash, muscle and joint pain.

This year, the city reported an uptick in cases, however, doctors say that despite the prevalence of serotype 2 dengue virus associated with a higher risk of severe disease, most people are not showing severe symptoms.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dengue in delhi delhi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ICMR asks states to impose protocol for tourists over fears of Covid-19 3rd wave

This is 'killing rajya': Mamata attacks BJP over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan rejects call for all-party meeting on narcotic jihad row

Aryan Khan in NCB custody till Oct 7: What happened inside Mumbai court
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP