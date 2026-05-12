Delhi: Massive students' protest after NEET cancelled over paper leak claims

Workers of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest against the central government on Tuesday after the NEET-UG 2026 exam was cancelled amid allegations of a paper leak.

NSUI body stages protest after cancellation of NEET (UG) 2026 examination. (ANI Screengrab)

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Students were seen holding placards and raising slogans during the demonstration. One placard read, “Doctor degree on sale.” In visuals shared by news agency ANI, police personnel can also be seen warning protesters of action if they failed to disperse.

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{{^usCountry}} The National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier announced the cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination, which was conducted on May 3, saying the test would be held again on dates to be announced separately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier announced the cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination, which was conducted on May 3, saying the test would be held again on dates to be announced separately. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} NTA further said that a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations linked to the exam will be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NTA further said that a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations linked to the exam will be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a statement, the NTA said the decision was taken in the interest of maintaining transparency and preserving trust in the national examination system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement, the NTA said the decision was taken in the interest of maintaining transparency and preserving trust in the national examination system. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "On the basis of inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the agency said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "On the basis of inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the agency said. {{/usCountry}}

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"The re-conducted examination dates, along with the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be communicated through the official channels of the Agency in the coming days," it added.

The agency added that it will extend its “full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires.”

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