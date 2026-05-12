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Delhi: Massive students' protest after NEET cancelled over paper leak claims

NEET 2026 cancelled: Students were seen holding placards and raising slogans during the demonstration. One placard read, “Doctor degree on sale.”

Updated on: May 12, 2026 01:09 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Workers of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest against the central government on Tuesday after the NEET-UG 2026 exam was cancelled amid allegations of a paper leak.

NSUI body stages protest after cancellation of NEET (UG) 2026 examination. (ANI Screengrab)

Students were seen holding placards and raising slogans during the demonstration. One placard read, “Doctor degree on sale.” In visuals shared by news agency ANI, police personnel can also be seen warning protesters of action if they failed to disperse.

"The re-conducted examination dates, along with the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be communicated through the official channels of the Agency in the coming days," it added.

The agency added that it will extend its “full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires.”

 
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