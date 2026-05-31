Delhi may see light rain again as dip in temperature brings respite from heat | Check IMD forecast

Delhi residents may be in for another round of light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, across various parts of the national capital on Sunday, after a spell of showers brought down the mercury in the NCR region a day earlier.

People enjoy during a heavy rain at Kartavya path, in New Delhi, India, May 30, 2026.(Hindustan Times)

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Delhi will see a generally cloudy sky with a spell of very light to light rain along with thunderstorms on Sunday.

The forecast also noted that wind speeds could reach 50 to 60 kilometres per hour in the evening.

The same forecast has also been released for other parts of the National Capital Region, including Haryana's Gurugram and Faridabad, as well as Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Ghaziabad.

Rain brings down the temperature

The national capital saw a further drop in the minimum temperature on Saturday, as the air quality improved to the satisfactory category, amidst heavy winds and light to moderate rain in several parts of the city.

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{{^usCountry}} Safdarjung, representative of the city's weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal and a 0.7-degree decrease from the day before. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Safdarjung, representative of the city's weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal and a 0.7-degree decrease from the day before. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was 25.3 degrees Celsius on Friday and 28.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature was 37.2 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees below normal and 0.4 degrees above Friday's. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was 25.3 degrees Celsius on Friday and 28.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature was 37.2 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees below normal and 0.4 degrees above Friday's. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Other weather stations also marked a similar drop in the minimum temperature on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other weather stations also marked a similar drop in the minimum temperature on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The drop came as several weather stations in Delhi recorded rain between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm on Saturday, according to IMD. Safdarjung recorded 0.9 mm of rain, Palam recorded a trace amount, Lodhi Road recorded 3.8 mm of rain, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded 0.4 mm and 0.2 mm of rain, respectively, and Mayur Vihar recorded 4mm of rain. Cleanest May in 5 years {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The drop came as several weather stations in Delhi recorded rain between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm on Saturday, according to IMD. Safdarjung recorded 0.9 mm of rain, Palam recorded a trace amount, Lodhi Road recorded 3.8 mm of rain, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded 0.4 mm and 0.2 mm of rain, respectively, and Mayur Vihar recorded 4mm of rain. Cleanest May in 5 years {{/usCountry}}

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According to data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), May 2026 was also Delhi's cleanest May in five years, since 2021. This data considers pollution levels till May 29.

Till May 29, 2026, Delhi observed three satisfactory air days, 20 moderate air days and six poor air days. The average Delhi AQI for the month was 161, as compared to 144 in 2021, the data shows.

As of Saturday, Delhi also recorded four satisfactory air days in May 2026, with Saturday recording the lowest AQI for May since May 2023, when the AQI was 76 on May 2, 2023. The AQI on Saturday was 85.

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