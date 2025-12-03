Delhi MCD bypoll results: Counting underway in 12 wards amid three-way contest for BJP, Congress and AAP

The counting of votes for the bye-election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD polls) is underway. The counting began on Wednesday morning amid tight security across 10 counting centres in the national capital. Voting for the 12 wards was held on November 30. The vote percentage in the bypolls was recorded at 38.51 percent as compared to 50.47 percent for the 2022 MCD elections which was held for all 250 wards.(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The elections for 12 MCD wards comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a landslide victory in the capital in February 2025. Of the 12 wards were voting was held, nine offices were held by the BJP and three by the Aam Aadmi Party.

As per information shared by the State Election Commission, 10 counting centres have been set up at Kanjhawala, Pitampura, Bharat Nagar, Civil Lines, Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Gole Market, Pushp Vihar and Mandawali.

Delhi MCD bypolls results: BJP wins Chandni Chowk

As the counting of votes continues, BJP has secured its first win. As per news agency PTI, Suman Kumar Gupta has won the seat of Chandni Chowk ward by a margin of 1,182 votes.

Tight security at counting centres

As per a PTI news agency report, nearly 1,800 police personnel have been deployed at the counting centres, along with paramilitary forces

A total of 51 candidates contested across the 12 seats. Of the 51 candidates, 26 are women.

The BJP has fielded 8 women, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested 6, and the Congress party fielded 5.

Among the 12 wards, all eyes will be on the results for Shalimar Bagh B and Dwarka B. In Shalimar Bagh B, the ward was vacated after sitting BJP councillor Rekha Gupta became the Delhi's chief minister following BJP's victory in the assembly polls.

Meanwhile in Dwarka B, the seat has remained vacant since 2024, after its former councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat was elected to Parliament from West Delhi.