Delhi MCD election result 2025: Full list of winners of bypolls in 12 wards

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) results came in on Wednesday, with the BJP winning seven out of the 12 seats that were up for grabs. A view of the control room at State Election Commission for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi bypoll election security, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab)

According to the results announced by the state election commission, three seats were won by AAP. The Congress and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) each secured one seat.

Of the 12 wards where voting was held on November 30, nine were previously held by the BJP, and the remaining three by AAP.

The State Election Commission, Delhi, has set up 10 counting centres at Kanjhawala, Pitampura, Bharat Nagar, Civil Lines, Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Gole Market, Pushp Vihar and Mandawali.

MCD election results: Full list of bypoll winners

BJP candidate Anita Jain won the Shalimar Bagh B ward, earlier held by CM Rekha Gupta. Party candidate Manisha Devi won Dwarka B, while Sarla Choudhry won Vinod Nagar.

Other BJP candidates who won are:

Veena Asija from Vinod Nagar

Anjum Mandal from Greater Kailash

Rekha Rani from Dichaon Kalan

Suman Kumar Gupta from Chandni Chowk

The AAP won three seats, with Ram Swaroop Kanojia winning the Dakhshin Puri seat, Anil triumphing on the Mundka seat, and Rajan Arora winning the Naraina seat.

Congress candidate Suresh Choudhry has won the Sangam Vihar ward in the MCD bypolls. AIFB candidate Mohd. Imran managed to win the Chandani Mahal seat.

The strong rooms where the EVMs are stored after polling were secured with adequate security measures, including round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and the deployment of paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel.

Nearly 1,800 Delhi Police personnel and 10 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed.

Around 700 personnel were deployed for counting, and facilities were provided for the candidates and their authorised counting agents, it added.

The vote percentage in the bypolls was 38.51 per cent as compared to 50.47 per cent in the MCD elections held for 250 wards in 2022.