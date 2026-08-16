CISF personnel caught secretly taking woman's photos on Delhi metro, suspended

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel was allegedly caught secretly taking a woman's photos inside a Delhi metro train, sparking protests inside the coach.
A video of the incident, which allegedly took place on Saturday night, has gone viral. In the video, the woman and other passengers are seen confronting the CISF personnel and forcing him to show them his mobile phone's photo gallery.
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As the woman's photographs are seen in the CISF personnel's gallery, the commuters can be heard shouting and asking him to delete the photographs. Chaos erupts when the passengers try to snatch the phone while the CISF personnel is seen resisting and attempting to get away. The woman iss also heard shouting, “What is this? Delete my photos.”
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Accused suspended, matter reported to CISF
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The incident took place in the AIIMS Metro Station in the Yellow Line, according to sources cited by an NDTV report. In a post on X, the CISF unit of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the matter “regarding the alleged misconduct by a CISF personnel towards a female passenger in a metro train” has been reported.
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The incident took place in the AIIMS Metro Station in the Yellow Line, according to sources cited by an NDTV report. In a post on X, the CISF unit of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the matter “regarding the alleged misconduct by a CISF personnel towards a female passenger in a metro train” has been reported.
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The CISF said the matter is being viewed at with “utmost seriousness at highest levels”, and added that the concerned personnel has been placed under suspension with immediate effect. It also said a detailed inquiry has been ordered in the matter. “Further appropriate action” would be taken based on the findings of the probe, it said.
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