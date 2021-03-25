Delhi Metro to tighten measures to check Covid-19 spread

People travelling by the Delhi Metro are set to see an increase in their commuting time with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday announcing that they would intensify their drive to maintain norms for Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. This effectively means that passengers may have to wait in the queue to enter metro stations.

This comes a couple of days after the Delhi government identified the Metro to be one of the super-spreader zones including other places such as cinema halls, weekly markets and malls. The national capital has been witnessing a steady increase of Covid-19 with a positivity rate touching 1.54 per cent and 1,254 fresh cases on Wednesday.

“Due to the strict reinforcement of the social distancing norms, the passengers are advised to plan their journey in advance and allow for additional time of 20-30 minutes for their commute. If possible, off-peak hour travel may also be opted by those who have the flexibility to avoid overcrowding/long wait during peak hours,” Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC, said on Thursday.

The DMRC is also set to increase the number of flying squads checking for mask and physical distancing violations. Entry would be strictly regulated as per Covid-19 physical distancing protocols at the major metro stations including Rajiv Chowk, Barakhamba Road, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, ITO, especially during morning and evening peak hours.

“While waiting in the queue, the passengers will be strictly required to wait on the marked social distancing circles/stripes. If it is found that the distancing is not followed at stations, entry gates will be closed for passengers at those stations until the distancing is ensured,” DMRC said in a statement Thursday.

Officials also said that they will be writing to district officials to maintain physical distancing outside the metro station as “there might be a spike in passengers waiting outside the stations while waiting for their turn to enter stations in line with social distancing norms.”