Delhi might get light rain or drizzle on Monday

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 92
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 09:04 AM IST
System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said that scattered rainfall was the reason for Delhi’s AQI to be in the satisfactory category. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Delhi is likely to witness a cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Monday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature on Monday is expected to touch 25 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 34 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 33.7 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature stood at 25.5 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, a cloudy sky is expected on Tuesday and light rain may prevail on Wednesday.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 92. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 75 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Sunday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said that scattered rainfall was the reason for Delhi’s AQI to be in the satisfactory category. “With the presence of light rainfall, AQI is going to be in the satisfactory category for the next three days,” it said.

