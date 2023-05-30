Cops have new details about murdered Delhi teen's boyfriend: ‘Tattoo of Praveen’

In a fresh development in the brutal murder of a 16-year-old girl in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, the Delhi Police has revealed that Sahil, the 20-year-old accused, was enraged after his break-up with the victim and a fight between them, a day earlier triggered the gruesome killing, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi Police arrests Sahil, accused of allegedly stabbing a minor girl in the Shahabad Dairy area of northwest Delhi, in Bulandshahr on Monday,

The investigation revealed that the girl had been in a relationship with Sahil since 2021. However, when they frequently engaged in arguments and experienced a strained relationship, the girl stopped talking to Sahil. Despite her wishes, he persisted in approaching her and expressed a desire to reconcile, the report added.

"... Even on Saturday, they had a fight which further worsened their relationship. This could be the reason behind the murder," an official told PTI.

The police are also reportedly investigating a tattoo found on the victim's hand that bears the name "Praveen." They believe that this tattoo could have been a reason behind frequent arguments between Sahil and the girl.

What we know about the murder case so far

Sahil, a mechanic for AC and refrigerators, was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh after a call from his aunt to his father helped police trace him from his aunt's home.

Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police (law and order), said, “As soon as the police received the information about the woman’s death, Sahil’s parents were detained on Sunday night. We found that Sahil had been calling them, and on the basis of technical surveillance, a dedicated police team rushed for the identified location and nabbed Sahil near Bulandshahr. To ensure his arrest, his father was also taken with the police team.”

The chilling 9-second CCTV camera footage of the incident showed the accused pinning the victim to a wall with one hand and stabbing her repeatedly. He did not stop even when the girl slumped to the ground, jabbing the knife into her over 16 times, kicking her and then slamming a cement slab on her repeatedly.

The detailed postmortem report is yet to be released. The police have registered an First Information Report (FIR) against Sahil under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

