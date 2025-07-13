Red alert in South Delhi as IMD warns of more rain after Sunday downpour

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and adjoining areas on Sunday evening, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for some areas over possible further showers. Several areas across Delhi, including Firoz Shah Road, experienced light to moderate showers on Sunday.(ANI)

Following heavy downpours on Sunday, waterlogging disrupted traffic across the national capital, with significant congestion reported in Central Delhi's Connaught Place due to slow vehicular movement.

According to the nowcast on IMD Delhi website, the South West Delhi district was under red alert, while all others appeared to be under orange alert. The city will see cloudy skies and moderate rainfall on Monday as well.

Several areas across the city, including Firoz Shah Road, experienced light to moderate showers during the day.

On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Sunday's minimum temperature settled at 25.1 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees below the season's average.

Delhi weather

On Saturday evening, heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). A similar pattern was observed on Friday, with heavy showers leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of the capital.

The rainfall, which began on Wednesday evening, has continued over the past few days, bringing relief from high temperatures and sticky weather conditions. Overcast skies have persisted across the region.

However, the incessant rains have also caused waterlogging in many parts of Delhi, forcing vehicles to navigate through waterlogged roads.

Delhi air quality

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 4 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 86, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Also Read | 16-day streak of satisfactory air quality ends in Delhi

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe', according to the CPCB.

Waterlogging issue in Delhi

On Thursday, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta expressed concern over the waterlogging situation across the city and directed officials of the concerned departments to take immediate and effective measures to address the issue.

The CM emphasised the importance of ensuring public convenience during the monsoon season.

This year, the monsoon arrived eight days early in India, bringing heavy rainfall and flooding in several cities, disrupting daily life in many areas.