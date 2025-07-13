Delhi weather today: Rain brings relief from humidity; IMD predicts more showers

Delhi received light to moderate rainfall on Sunday morning, bringing welcome relief from the spell of high humidity and soaring temperatures. New Delhi: Vehicles move through a waterlogged road amid traffic jam after rain at ITO, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (PTI)

Several areas across the city, including Firoz Shah Road, experienced light to moderate showers during the day.

The showers brought down temperatures and offered relief from the persistent humidity of the past few days. Commuters welcomed the cool breeze and drop in temperature.

On Saturday evening, heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). A similar pattern was observed on Friday, with heavy showers leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of the capital.

The rainfall, which began on Wednesday evening, has continued over the past few days, bringing relief from high temperatures and sticky weather conditions. Overcast skies have persisted across the region. However, the incessant rains have also caused waterlogging in many parts of Delhi, forcing vehicles to navigate through waterlogged roads.

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed concern over the waterlogging situation across the city and directed officials of the concerned departments to take immediate and effective measures to address the issue. She emphasized the importance of ensuring public convenience during the monsoon season.

This year, the monsoon arrived eight days early in India, bringing heavy rainfall and flooding in several cities, disrupting daily life in many areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" for the national capital in the coming days. (ANI)