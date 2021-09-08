Delhi, Noida report surge in cases of viral fever among children, say doctors

The doctors in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) have said that they are witnessing a surge in viral cases amongst children. The development is extremely concerning at a time coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are showing a spike.

"We are in midst of an outbreak of viral fevers. We are getting a lot of viral fever cases in children. Almost 25 per cent of our OPDs consist of children coming down with fever commonly with symptoms like cold, cough and fever," Dr Nitin Verma, Director, General Pediatrics, Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital in Delhi.

"There are simple virals and in few cases of H3N2 which is a form of swine flu we are also getting that," he added.

Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta, director of GIMS, Noida said that six children have been admitted in the hospital with viral fever and one case is of dengue. "We are getting almost 30 patients daily in OPD with complaints of viral fever," he added.

In Uttar Pradesh, cases of viral fever, dengue and malaria have seen a sharp spike. Firozabad in western part of the state has emerged as a hotspot, with majority of cases being reported from the district.

According to health officials, vector indices were found to be high in the district.

Cases of viral fever are being reported from new ares like Bareilly, Badaun, Moradabad and Pilibhit districts of the Rohilkhand region. Chief medical superintendent (CMS) of Badaun district hospital Vijay Bahadur Raj said that they are receiving 1,100 to 1,400 out patients every day and most of them complain of symptoms resembling to viral fever.

On Tuesday, close to 400 new patients showing symptoms of viral fever were reported in Moradabad.

The number of fever cases are rising in Delhi too, with the doctors blaming seasonal influenza for the surge.

These patients are tested for Covid-19, in accordance with central government guidelines, almost all of which return negative. Currently, doctors said, seven of 10 fever cases are caused by the flu.

They added that the flu this season is also, unusually, affecting entire families.