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Delhi, not Assam, to host India-Japan Summit amid schedule, logistics issues

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to make her first official visit to India during July 1-3 for the annual summit with PM Modi.

Published on: Jun 23, 2026 01:51 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar
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Plans to hold an annual India-Japan Summit in Assam have fallen through because of the Japanese PM’s tight schedule and logistical issues, and the meeting will now be held in New Delhi, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France on June 17. (X)

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to make her first official visit to India during July 1-3 for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As of Monday, planning had focused on the summit being held in Guwahati, the main city in Assam, to reflect Japan’s long-term commitment to developing India’s strategic northeastern region.

The people, however, said that due to Takaichi’s domestic commitments, including an ongoing session of the Diet or Japan’s Parliament, the window between her proposed arrival in India and her departure is quite tight.

“In view of this and additional logistical issues connected to a trip outside the national capital, the meeting is now likely to be held in New Delhi,” one of the people said. “This will also accommodate certain programming elements that both sides are keen on to give a boost to bilateral ties.”

The annual summit was originally planned to be held in Guwahati in December 2019 but had to be called off because of widespread protests in Assam over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

At their last summit in Tokyo in 2025, the two countries set a target of 10 trillion yen ($68 billion) in private investments in India over a decade and finalised a 10-year roadmap to deepen economic cooperation in technology, digitalisation and rare earths.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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