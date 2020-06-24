‘Delhi, parts of UP likely to witness rainfall in the next 3-4 hours’: IMD

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 09:50 IST

The national capital, along with parts of Uttar Pradesh, is likely to experience rainfall in the next three to four hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday morning.

“Rainfall would occur over Delhi-NCR during next 3-4 hours,” Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi said.

Rain and thundershowers, coupled with lightning, are very likely to occur today in the next three hours over a few places in Uttar Pradesh, including Budaun, Sambhal, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Saharanpur, Hapur, Amroha, Meerut, GB Nagar, Mathura, Hathras, Raebareli, Lucknow, Barabanki districts, IMD, Lucknow states.

The weather department had predicted monsoon to hit the national capital in the next 48 hours on Tuesday. .

The southwest monsoon further advanced in some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the MeT department said on Tuesday, adding that conditions are also becoming favourable for the further advance of the monsoon into the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Rajasthan in the next 48 hours.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over remaining parts of the western Himalayan region and the plains of north-west India during 24th-25th June,” it said.

On Monday, the department had predicted that monsoon is likely to hit parts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad, in the next 24 to 48 hours.

“Weather conditions are favourable for the further advancing of monsoon over some more parts of Uttar Pradesh. The monsoon is likely to reach the Noida-Ghaziabad area within next 24 to 48 hours and subsequently across other regions of Delhi-NCR,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.