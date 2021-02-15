Home / India News / Delhi: Petrol price up 26 paise, diesel by 29 paise
india news

Delhi: Petrol price up 26 paise, diesel by 29 paise

The price of liquefied petroleum gas cylinder (14.2 kg domestic cylinder) has also increased by ₹50 per unit yesterday in Delhi.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:40 PM IST
As compared to yesterday, the price of petrol has become costlier by 26 paise while diesel price increased by 29 paise. (HT FILE)

Petrol and diesel prices have gone up in the national capital and stood at 88.99 per litre and 79.35 per litre, respectively on Monday.

As compared to yesterday, the price of petrol has become costlier by 26 paise while diesel price increased by 29 paise.

Earlier, during her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of 2.5 per litre on petrol and 4 per litre on diesel.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas cylinder (14.2 kg domestic cylinder) has also increased by 50 per unit yesterday in Delhi.

The LPG gas cylinder will cost 769 per cylinder in Delhi from today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
petrol rates petrol diesel rates
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP