Delhi Police hunting uncle of Pak ISI-trained man who aided in transporting IED

In the latest development in the case of the arrest of six accused who were part of Pakistan’s ISI-trained terror module, the Delhi Police are on the hunt for the uncle of one of the men for assisting them in transporting Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Delhi Police Special Cell told news agency ANI that Osama alias Sami’s (22) uncle, Humaid, was assisting the terror module which was allegedly planning to carry out serial blasts and targetted killings in at least three states or Union territories (UTs) of India, including Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, during the upcoming festive season.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Pakistan Army officers had trained Osama and another of the accused, Zeeshan Qamar (28), after they reached the country’s Gwadar port following several short sea-journeys. Two Pakistani nationals, Hamza and Jabbar, were from the country’s army unit and imparted training to the accused duo. People familiar with the development told ANI that the army men were subordinates of a Major or Lieutenant-rank officer in the Pakistan Army named Ghazi.

Also Read | Delhi Police captured ISI-backed terrorists trained by Pak Army officers: Report

Apart from Zeeshan and Osama, four others - Mohamed Abu Bakr (23), Mohammed Amir Javed (31), Jaan Mohammad Shaikh (47), and Moolchand alias Saaju (47) -- were held by Delhi Police on Tuesday.

Delhi Police said that after interrogation, the captured terrorists said the module was being managed by Anees Ibrahim, younger brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim – currently believed to be hiding in Pakistan.

The terror module was busted with the arrest of six persons including two Pakistani-trained terrorists who were planning to set off bombs in various parts of the country during the upcoming festival season.

What do we know so far about the six accused’s background?

Zeeshan is an MBA holder and he was forced to return back to India from Dubai due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown in the city. He had worked as an accountant in Dubai. Zeeshan was arrested from Allahabad.

Amir, who was held in Lucknow, is Zeeshan’s relative and had spent time in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah. Jan Mohammed, arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota, was a driver and had recently lost his job. He was also held in 2001. Earlier, Maharashtra ATS chief Vineet Agarwal said that Jan Mohammed belongs to Mumbai’s Dharavi area and that he had D-company links.

In the new ANI report, people familiar with the development said that Moolchand was a farmer and a D-company operative while Abu Bakar – who had lived in Jeddah too before returning to India in 2013, had trained in a Madrasa from Deoband, Uttar Pradesh. While Moolchand was captured in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareilly, Abu Bakar was arrested in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan.

Osama is the only one among the captured terrorists who haild from a business family dealing with dry fruits due to which he had frequent trips to the Middle East. He was held in Delhi’s Okhla region.