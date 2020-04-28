e-paper
Delhi Police pay siren tribute to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, good gesture says PM Modi

The Prime Minister shared the video of Delhi Police performing a ‘parikrama’ or circumambulation of the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, which is in the heart of the national capital, on Monday.

india Updated: Apr 28, 2020 09:40 IST
Hindsutan Times, new Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his appreciation for Delhi Police’s tribute to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his appreciation for Delhi Police's tribute to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted his appreciation for Delhi Police’s tribute to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, which has been feeding thousands of people every day during the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The Prime Minister shared the video of Delhi Police performing a ‘parikrama’ or circumambulation of the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, which is in the heart of the national capital, on Monday.

 

“Good gesture by the Delhi Police. Our Gurudwaras have been doing exceptional work in serving people. Their compassion is appreciable,” PM Modi tweeted on Monday.

Eish Singhal, the deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), led the cavalcade of 35 police vans and 60 motorcycles in the ‘parikrama’.

Senior police officers also paid obeisance at the gurdwara and did ‘seva’ or service by helping in the preparation of langar, a free community kitchen.

“In the present times when Covid-19 is taking its toll on our society, there are a few individuals and organisations who have risen to the occasion and went beyond the calls of their duty to help the larger populace,” Singhal said, according to PTI.

“I wish to place the sincere appreciation of the humanitarian work being done by Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and all its sevadars who are offering food to around 75,000 people every day from Gurdwara Bangla Sahib,” Singhal added.

Delhi on Monday became the third state after Maharashtra and Gujarat to cross the grim 3000-mark after 190 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were recorded. The tally was at 3108 out of which 877 people have recovered and 54 have died.

