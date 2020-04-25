Coronavirus latest update: Delhi Covid-19 data confirms two global trends

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:01 IST

Delhi recorded 111 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday taking the total number of positive Covid-19 cases to 2625 including 869 people who had recovered from the disease and 54 who died due to it. Saturday also saw 12 recoveries and one death, as per the health bulletin released by the state government.

In a significant analysis, the health bulletin data indicates that while 67% of all positive patients numbering 1,730 were under the age group of 50 years, followed by 18% of patients aged 60 and above and 16% of patients between 50 and 59 years of age, the mortality rate was highest for persons aged 60 and above at 6.16%, followed by 3.54% for people in the age bracket of 50 to 59 years and 0.58% for persons under the age group of 50.

The factor of co-morbidity for casualties reported so far was high for all age groups at roughly 90% for those under 50 and over 60 years of age, followed by 73.34% for persons aged between 50 and 59 years.

Co-morbidity is defined as the presence of one or more additional medical conditions with a primary condition (coronavirus in these cases). It has been seen that people with renal, heart, sugar, respiratory diseases are more prone to succumbing to coronavirus.

The data confirms the worldwide trend of senior citizens and people with co-morbid conditions being at a greater risk of losing life to the virus.

According to the health bulletin, 111 samples have reported positive against a total of nearly 2252 samples tested during the last 24 hrs in the national capital. A total of 35519 tests had been conducted so far with close to 3700 results still being pending.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

A total of 481 positive cases are admitted to various dedicated Covid hospitals in the city-state as on Saturday and 910 positive patients are admitted to seven dedicated Covid care centres and 90 were admitted in dedicated Covid health centres in the capital. 41 coronavirus patients are in ICU while eight are on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

The total number of containment zones had risen to 95 by Saturday covering a population of 302,184.

The Delhi government also issued instructions to non-Covid hospitals in both private and public sectors to not deny treatment or admission to any non-coronavirus patient if approached.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19