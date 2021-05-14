Home / India News / Delhi Police team questions Youth Congress chief over Covid-19 assistance
india news

Delhi Police team questions Youth Congress chief over Covid-19 assistance

The Delhi police has said that this is a part of the enquiry they are conducting under a high court order
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 05:58 PM IST
"They (the Delhi Police team) wanted to know the details of how we are helping people. We answered all their questions," said IYC chief Srinivas BV (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI)

A team of Delhi Police (crime branch) visited the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) office on Friday. IYC chief Srinivas BV told reporters that the police team wanted to know how the Youth Congress is helping people battle the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), adding that their questions were answered by the IYC.

"They (the Delhi Police team) wanted to know the details of how we are helping people. We answered all their questions," Srinivas told ANI.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala criticised the Delhi Police asking if helping those in need “is a crime”.

“Sending Delhi Police to stop Youth Congress and its chief Sirinvas from helping Covid-19 patients is the dreaded face of the Modi government,” Surjewala tweeted.

“We will not be scared off, nor will our spirit be broken by such disgusting revenge action. The service will be determined and determined,” he added.

The Delhi police has said that this is a part of the enquiry they are conducting under a high court order. Before talking to Srinivas, police had also taken the statements of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi leader and spokesperson Harish Khurana and former Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma, as a part of the court-ordered enquiry, though no FIR has been lodged against anyone till date.

The Delhi high court had on May 4 had ordered police to examine the instances of politicians in the national capital region allegedly procuring and distributing Remdesivir injections, used in treatment of Covid-19 patients, and take steps for lodging of FIR in case of any offence. An individual named Deepak Singh had filed a writ plea seeking probe against politicians for allegedly hoarding and black marketing of essential medicines used in treating Covid-19.

A team of Delhi Police (crime branch) visited the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) office on Friday. IYC chief Srinivas BV told reporters that the police team wanted to know how the Youth Congress is helping people battle the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), adding that their questions were answered by the IYC.

"They (the Delhi Police team) wanted to know the details of how we are helping people. We answered all their questions," Srinivas told ANI.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala criticised the Delhi Police asking if helping those in need “is a crime”.

“Sending Delhi Police to stop Youth Congress and its chief Sirinvas from helping Covid-19 patients is the dreaded face of the Modi government,” Surjewala tweeted.

“We will not be scared off, nor will our spirit be broken by such disgusting revenge action. The service will be determined and determined,” he added.

The Delhi police has said that this is a part of the enquiry they are conducting under a high court order. Before talking to Srinivas, police had also taken the statements of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi leader and spokesperson Harish Khurana and former Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma, as a part of the court-ordered enquiry, though no FIR has been lodged against anyone till date.

The Delhi high court had on May 4 had ordered police to examine the instances of politicians in the national capital region allegedly procuring and distributing Remdesivir injections, used in treatment of Covid-19 patients, and take steps for lodging of FIR in case of any offence. An individual named Deepak Singh had filed a writ plea seeking probe against politicians for allegedly hoarding and black marketing of essential medicines used in treating Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian youth congress youth congress chief covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

Abandoned dog’s reaction on his first night at home is beyond precious. Watch

Woman claims $26 million California lottery ticket got destroyed during laundry

Mumbai man places order for mouthwash on Amazon, gets Redmi Note 10 instead

Chicago cat jumps from 5-story building to escape fire, walks off
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP