e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Delhi Poll Results: Former Delhi BJP chief Vijendra Gupta trails in Rohini

Delhi Poll Results: Former Delhi BJP chief Vijendra Gupta trails in Rohini

Gupta has also been a three -time councillor from Rohini and is one of the senior-most leaders of the saffron party in the capital having served as its president.

india Updated: Feb 11, 2020 11:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vijender Gupta is currently trailing behind the AAP candidate as counting for Delhi assembly poll continues
Vijender Gupta is currently trailing behind the AAP candidate as counting for Delhi assembly poll continues(Courtesy-Twitter-@Gupta_Vijender )
         

Delhi Poll Results: Former Delhi BJP chief Vijendra Gupta trails in Rohini

Vijendra Gupta, a BJP veteran in Delhi, also the leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly was trailing behind Rajesh Nama Bansiwala of AAP in Rohini, a seat he had won in 2015, despite his party’s dismal performance.

Gupta, a former student leader of the Delhi University and one of the most well recognized faces of Delhi BJP was trailing by around 1500 votes against Bansiwala with Sumesh Gupta of the Congress being a distant third, as per the data released by the election commission of India at 11 am on Tuesday. The counting of votes is still in early stages and the trends are likely to change with counting.

Gupta has also been a three -time councillor from Rohini and is one of the senior-most leaders of the saffron party in the capital having served as its president. He is also a member of the national executive of the BJP.

Gupta visited a temple to offer prayers on Tuesday morning before heading for the counting centre, said his tweet.

tags
top news
Roadshows, social media offensive: Learning campaign strategy from AAP
Roadshows, social media offensive: Learning campaign strategy from AAP
There is a gap, concedes BJP’s Manoj Tiwari but doesn’t lose hope
There is a gap, concedes BJP’s Manoj Tiwari but doesn’t lose hope
Delhi Elections 2020: Manish Sisodia trails BJP’s Ravi Negi in Patparganj
Delhi Elections 2020: Manish Sisodia trails BJP’s Ravi Negi in Patparganj
‘Knew from September’: Sandeep Dikshit on Cong doing ‘badly’ in Delhi polls
‘Knew from September’: Sandeep Dikshit on Cong doing ‘badly’ in Delhi polls
Google HR chief Naughton steps aside as worker activism rises
Google HR chief Naughton steps aside as worker activism rises
Lamborghini for $8 mn? Why supercars of African ‘playboy’ are under hammer
Lamborghini for $8 mn? Why supercars of African ‘playboy’ are under hammer
Coronavirus death toll crosses 1000, kills more than a 100 in China in a day
Coronavirus death toll crosses 1000, kills more than a 100 in China in a day
First of its kind: Centurion Rahul achieves impressive feat against NZ
First of its kind: Centurion Rahul achieves impressive feat against NZ
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news