india

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 11:07 IST

Delhi Poll Results: Former Delhi BJP chief Vijendra Gupta trails in Rohini

Vijendra Gupta, a BJP veteran in Delhi, also the leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly was trailing behind Rajesh Nama Bansiwala of AAP in Rohini, a seat he had won in 2015, despite his party’s dismal performance.

Gupta, a former student leader of the Delhi University and one of the most well recognized faces of Delhi BJP was trailing by around 1500 votes against Bansiwala with Sumesh Gupta of the Congress being a distant third, as per the data released by the election commission of India at 11 am on Tuesday. The counting of votes is still in early stages and the trends are likely to change with counting.

Gupta has also been a three -time councillor from Rohini and is one of the senior-most leaders of the saffron party in the capital having served as its president. He is also a member of the national executive of the BJP.

Gupta visited a temple to offer prayers on Tuesday morning before heading for the counting centre, said his tweet.