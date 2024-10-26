Delhi pollution: Gopal Rai claims rise in stubble burning in these two states

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said that the next 15 days are crucial, referring to air pollution in the capital and other parts of northern India. Delhi minister Gopal Rai said that the city government will monitor pollution hotspots through drones(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Rai met Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bhupender Yadav and environment ministers from neighbouring states on addressing deteriorating air quality in the region.

"Last year, a similar meeting was held in August, allowing us more time to strategies. This year's meeting took place in the last week of October. Had it been conducted three months earlier, we could have tackled the pollution problem more effectively," PTI quoted Rai.

The Delhi minister said that Punjab, also ruled by Aam Aadmi Party, showed a downtrend in stubble burning incidents. According to Rai, only 1,500 cases were reported this year as compared to nearly 5,000 cases in 2022.

However, Rai claimed an uptick in incidents in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which poses a significant risk to regional air quality.

"The next 15 days are crucial," Rai warned, explaining that seasonal winds from the northwest can carry pollutants into Delhi and surrounding areas, intensifying the pollution crisis.

"While stubble burning has reduced, the post-Diwali period will be critical," he added.

Rai urged the central and state authorities to maximise efforts in the coming days, aiming to curb pollution levels before the onset of winter, when air quality typically worsens due to stagnant air and cooler temperatures.



“Today, an important meeting was held regarding the Delhi pollution issue and to find a solution for the same... From last year to this year, stubble burning has decreased by 35 per cent in Punjab and 21 per cent in Haryana," Chouhan told ANI.



"States have said that they are monitoring it continuously, and they have appointed nodal officers for the same... A widespread campaign for awareness is going on,” he added.



Delhi to monitor pollution hotspots via drones

On Friday, Delhi minister Gopal Rai said that the city government will monitor pollution hotspots through drones.



“The Aam Aadmi Party government is working day and night. But as you all know in our 13 hotspots, the level of pollution is higher than the normal AQI level in Delhi. Therefore, this time we decided that we would monitor hotspots through drones,” Rai said.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)