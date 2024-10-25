Delhi pollution: AAP govt plans drone surveillance of 13 hotspots | Top updates

Residents in the national capital have started complaining about breathing difficulties amid rising air pollution levels. Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai announced on Friday that “drone surveillance” will be implemented across all 13 hotspots, where pollution levels typically exceed the normal Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city. A woman wears a mask to shield herself from rising pollutants during winter. (HT Archive) (File)

During his visit to the Wazirpur industrial area, one of the hotspots, Gopal Rai said that his government is working “day and night” to combat pollution.

On Thursday, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud shared his concerns about the escalating pollution levels in the city during an informal discussion with journalists at the Supreme Court. He revealed that his doctor has advised him to refrain from morning walks due to the poor air quality, which poses risks to respiratory health.

Speaking to the news agency ANI on Friday, Delhi resident Kalyani Tiwari said, “I have been facing headaches and constant breathing issues because of the pollution. The government needs to start cleaning the rivers and with Chaat Puja and other festivities coming up, the government needs to start taking action.” Another resident said that pollution levels in the coming days could rise to a point where people would find it difficult to leave their homes.

Here are the latest updates

- Gopal Rai told the media on Friday that the AAP government has introduced a winter action plan to combat winter pollution, implementing various measures to reduce pollution from vehicles and biomass burning.

- Due to higher pollution levels than normal in Delhi's 13 hotspots, the government has decided to monitor these areas using drones. Wazirpur is one of these hotspots, where drone operations have commenced, piloted by an authorised agency.

- The drone will capture images of pollution sources within a 200-meter range in Wazirpur, allowing for analysis of pollution sources in various neighbourhoods. These images will be used to create a report for the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Environment Department.

- On Friday, Delhi experienced thick smog, with an air quality index (AQI) reading of 283 at 8 am Specific AQI readings at other locations included 218 at Anand Vihar, 245 at Punjabi Bagh, 276 at India Gate, and 288 at Jhilmil Industrial Area.

- Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena sent a letter to chief minister Atishi on Thursday addressing the city's pollution issues. He proposed the deployment of Civil Defence Volunteers (CDV) for pollution control efforts over four months, from November 1 to the end of February.

- Toxic foam was observed floating on the Yamuna River due to high pollution levels. Additionally, on Thursday, Public Works Department (PWD) vehicles sprayed water in several areas to help mitigate air pollution.

- On Thursday, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva immersed himself in the highly polluted waters of the Yamuna River, criticising former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for not keeping his promise to clean the river by 2025.



After the immersion, Sachdeva experienced skin rashes and mild breathing difficulties. According to a statement from the Delhi BJP, he was examined by doctors at RML Hospital, who prescribed medication for three days.

- Punjab has reported 1,638 farm fires so far this season, reflecting a 16% decrease compared to the same period last year, PTI reported. Last year, there were 1,946 incidents of stubble burning reported by October 23. Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often cited as a contributing factor to increased air pollution in Delhi following the harvesting of paddy crops in October and November.

- As air pollution levels rise in many cities, the government has urged all states to bolster their preparedness and enhance healthcare capacity to address worsening pollution, particularly during the festival season and winter onset. The Union health ministry also encouraged the public to utilise public transport and avoid heavily congested areas.