Delhi govt announces anti-pollution measures as GRAP-II enforced in capital

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced a series of anti-pollution measures in Delhi, a day after Commission for Air Quality Monitoring (CAQM) implemented GRAP-II measures in the capital.



Addressing a press conference, Rai said he would write to his counterparts in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, urging them not to send diesel buses to Delhi.



Rai's announcement comes as the national capital grapples with deteriorating air quality. On Tuesday, Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category with 27 monitoring stations falling in the red zone, the Central Pollution Control Board said.



ALSO READ: GRAP II in NCR: What’s allowed and what’s banned under new air pollution norms? Commuters pass by as an anti-smog vehicle sprinkles water to curb air pollution amid deteriorating air quality, in New Delhi.(ANI file)

1,800 additional traffic personnel at 97 congestion points

The minister said 1,800 additional traffic personnel will be deployed at 97 congestion points. Inspections at construction-demolition sites will be intensified under GRAP-II guidelines, PTI quoted him as saying.



On Monday, the CAQM ordered the implementation of GRAP-II guidelines, restricting the use of generators and construction activities in the Delhi-NCR.



ALSO READ: Delhi minister Gopal Rai fines builder for flouting anti-dust rules, details measures



Rai added that the Delhi Metro will carry out 40 additional train trips daily from Wednesday. The frequency of DTC buses will also be increased to encourage people to take public transport.



"With the change in weather in Delhi, we are also witnessing an increase in pollution levels. This trend is not limited to Delhi; it is being observed across North India as well," PTI quoted Rai as saying.

"The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has established four levels to control pollution. Currently, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is above 300, which has led to the implementation of GRAP Stage II," he said.

‘Water spraying will be increased at pollution hotspot': Gopal Rai

Delhi minister Gopal Rai said that a meeting was held where measures were formulated to implement the necessary restrictions.

“Water spraying will be increased. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will deploy 6,200 workers. We have directed an increase in water sprinkling at pollution hotspots. The MCD has been instructed to commence this from October 25,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)