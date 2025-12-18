‘Delhi pollution now in Lucknow’: Akhilesh Yadav reacts after India vs South Africa T20 cricket match abandoned

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took to social media to raise concerns over air pollution in Lucknow. The SP leader's remarks come after a cricket match between South Africa and India was called of due to smog in the Uttar Pradesh capital. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Yadav claimed that pollution from Delhi had reached Lucknow, saying the issue was not fog but smog, adding that the “worsening” air quality had affected the hosting of the international match.(HT Photo)

"The pollution of Delhi has now reached Lucknow. This is not fog but smog. That is why the international match is not being played here," said Yadav.

“The parks that we had built for Lucknow's pure air, the BJP government wants to ruin them too by organizing investment events there. BJP members are neither kin to humans nor to the environment,” he added further.

Along with Akhilesh Yadav, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also raised his concerns, stating that the match should have been held in Kerala instead.

"Cricket fans have been waiting in vain for the #INDVSSAODI to start in Lucknow. But thanks to dense smog, pervasive in most north Indian cities, and an AQI of 411, visibility is too poor to permit a game of cricket. They should’ve scheduled the game in Thiruvananthapuram, where AQI is about 68 right now!" Tharoor said in a post on X.

India vs South Africa match called off

The fourth T20 International between India and South Africa was called off on Wednesday without a ball being bowled due to poor visibility at the Ekana Stadium.

The toss was delayed as a blanket of smog enveloped the ground. The toss was scheduled at 6:30 pm.

However, after delays, six inspections and three hours later, the umpires decided that the conditions are not good enough for international cricket. By 9:30 pm, the match was called off.