Delhi rain havoc: 2 dead, 11 hurt, flights disrupted, trees uprooted, and waterlogged streets | 10 points

After several days of scorching heat with temperatures above 40°C, Delhi-NCR saw a sudden weather change on Wednesday evening. Heavy rain, hailstorms, and strong winds hit the national capital and nearby areas, bringing relief but causing tree falls, waterlogging, and traffic jams. Signboards on both sides of Dadari Bhangal Road fell due to the storm on Wednesday.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Flight operations at Delhi airport were disrupted, and Yellow Line Metro passengers were stranded for hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a cloud mass moved from North Delhi south-southeastwards, triggering a dust storm and strong winds.

Delhi rain havoc in 10 points