Water logging, power outages in city; Chinchwad records 93.5 mm rainfall

Heavy rain lashed Pune on Tuesday evening, causing widespread disruption and waterlogging across several areas. The downpour, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, affected parts of the city, including Chinchwad, Kondhwa, Katraj, and Shivajinagar. The intense spell of rain led to waterlogging, traffic congestion, and power outages in several localities. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chinchwad recorded the highest rainfall in the city, with 93.5 mm till 10 pm.

According to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, power outage persisted for several hours in the Kondhwa area as the eavy rain has caused faults in three power lines — JK Park, Kumarpam, and Kondhwa. MSEDCL officials said that repair work is underway on a war footing.

The intense spell of rain led to waterlogging, traffic congestion, and power outages in several localities. This followed significant rainfall on Monday as well, when Lohegaon recorded 39.8 mm. That spell had also triggered flooding in multiple areas, including the exit terminal of Pune International Airport, where cars were partially submerged and road conditions turned hazardous.

The IMD had issued an orange alert for Pune, forecasting light to moderate showers with thunder and lightning. While the rain brought respite from the ongoing heatwave, it exposed serious infrastructure gaps, especially in drainage and traffic management.

The thunderstorm began forming over the city around 4 pm on Tuesday, leading to heavy rain in areas like Katraj, Shivajinagar, the Peth areas, Hadapsar, Kharadi, Pune Station, Wagholi, Amanora, Fursungi, Koregaon Park, and Magarpatta. The rain later extended to Warje, Kothrud, Sinhagad Road, and Chinchwad.

As per IMD records, while Chinchwad recorded 93.5 mm rainfall till 10 pm, Shivajinagar received 23.6 mm, Lohegaon 33.8 mm, and Lavale 34.2 mm.

In its updated weather bulletin issued on May 20, the IMD noted that an upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast on May 21, which may evolve into a low-pressure area by May 22. The system is expected to move northwards and intensify, potentially increasing rainfall activity over Maharashtra from May 20 to 25.

“Currently, there is a significant moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea into Maharashtra. Satellite images show thick cloud cover stretching from coastal Karnataka to central Maharashtra, including Pune district. That’s why the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday,” said Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the Weather and Forecasting Division, IMD Pune.

Waterlogging at Chandani Chowk

Severe waterlogging was reported on the newly constructed road at Chandani Chowk.

“I had been warning about the flood situation in Chandani Chowk from the beginning. Natural drains shown in the village, primary, and DP maps were ignored and filled in while constructing the Chandani Chowk bridge. I repeatedly pointed out the danger, but authorities didn’t take cognizance. There is a real risk of a flash flood like the one Katraj experienced in 2019. We still have time to take this issue seriously and implement necessary measures before the monsoon peaks,” said Prashant Kanhojia, a resident of Bavdhan.

Flooding in suburban areas

The rain caused major disruption in several suburban areas, with flood-like conditions reported. In a viral video from Kondhwa, a two-wheeler was seen submerged in water gushing along the road, while pedestrians struggled to walk through the water.

In Katraj, water entered several shops in low-lying areas.

“I was returning home from work in the evening. Due to the rain, traffic congestion in Katraj was severe. The water on the road was so high that many two-wheelers stalled,” said Pradip Kachare, a Katraj resident.

“I was waiting at a bus stop in Ambegaon. Within minutes of the rain starting, the road was flooded. Visibility was poor, and no rickshaw driver was willing to go anywhere. I couldn’t board a bus for a long time, and eventually had to cancel my plans and return home,” said Ganesh Padwal, a resident of Ambegaon.