Delhi-NCR receives early morning rain, IMD issues orange alert in city, Noida

Delhi and its adjoining areas woke up to rain on Thursday morning, with the India Meteorological Department issuing an orange alert for the entire city, warning of moderate downpour till at least 11 am.

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged stretch on Mehrauli–Badarpur Road near Jamia Hamdard University after heavy rain on Wednesday, August 5 (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

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Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Noida as well as Haryana's Gurugram, which neighbour Delhi, also received light to moderate rain.

In Gurugram, the early morning rain triggered waterlogging and traffic snarls across key stretches including the Delhi-Jaipur expressway.

Severe traffic snarls were reported at Narsinghpur, Manesar and Bilaspur on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway.

Also Read | Delhi under yellow alert as multiple spells of rain likely through the week, says IMD

Rainfall in Delhi-NCR today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Noida and Ghaziabad under an orange alert, forecasting moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Gurugram and Faridabad, meanwhile, remain under a yellow alert, with light rainfall expected over the next few hours.

Rainfall update on Wednesday

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{{^usCountry}} Rain also lashed Delhi on Wednesday, triggering traffic snarls and waterlogging in several parts of the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rain also lashed Delhi on Wednesday, triggering traffic snarls and waterlogging in several parts of the city. {{/usCountry}}

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow and orange alerts for different areas, warning of moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

According to the IMD, Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, recorded 15.4 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 11.30 am on Wednesday, while Lodhi Road received 26 mm. The Ridge station recorded trace rainfall during the same period.

Heavy rain was reported from several parts of the capital, including Vijay Chowk, Jantar Mantar, Kartavya Path, ITO, Mathura Road, Sangam Vihar, C R Park and Lodhi Road.

The downpour also led to waterlogging in multiple areas, prompting commuters to take to social media to complain about inundated roads in localities such as C R Park, Sangam Vihar and Lodhi Road, among others.

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