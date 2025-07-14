Delhi rain LIVE updates: NCR sees light showers, thunderstorm expected today
Delhi rain LIVE updates: Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed rain on Monday morning, after a day of incessant rainfall in the region. The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the minimum temperature stood at 25.1 degrees Celsius.
According to the regional IMD Chandigarh, a yellow alert has been issued in the NCR region, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Mewat, and Palwal.
Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at Yamunanagar, Gannaur (Haryana), Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda and Hastinapur.
Delhi rain LIVE updates: IMD advisory for the week
IMD has advised residents in Delhi NCR to monitor official updates, as weather conditions could vary across the region during the week. The IMD has asked people to remain cautious while commuting during rain and to take necessary precautions in areas prone to waterlogging.
Delhi rain LIVE updates: Cyclonic circulation over northern Haryana causing rain in national capital
Meteorologists attributed the sustained rainfall to a cyclonic circulation positioned over northern Haryana and neighbouring areas. The weather system is enhancing moisture inflow and promoting cloud formation across Delhi and the adjoining NCR districts.
Delhi rain LIVE updates: Wet weather expected till July 18
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the wet weather in Delhi is set to linger, with rainfall expected across the capital until July 18.
Delhi rain LIVE updates: Two of the Capital’s three Doppler weather radars not functional
Despite almost a fortnight having passed since the onset of the monsoon in Delhi, two of the Capital’s three Doppler weather radars (DWRs), used to track clouds and predict rain, are not functional.
Delhi rain LIVE updates: Sunday's downpour causes waterlogging
Following heavy downpours on Sunday, waterlogging disrupted traffic across the national capital, with significant congestion reported in Central Delhi's Connaught Place due to slow vehicular movement.
Delhi rain LIVE updates: Showers in Noida
Noida saw rainfall on Monday morning with IMD predicting more showers through the day
Delhi rain LIVE updates: A clip of the downpour in the national capital on Monday morning
Delhi rain LIVE updates: Weather forecast for the national capital
While there is no weather warning for today, the IMD has predicted very light rain or drizzle in Delhi for the day.
Delhi rain LIVE updates: Yellow alert in Uttar Pradesh
In Uttar Pradesh, yellow alerts have been issued today in various parts, including in Jhansi, Aligarh, Sambhal, Bareilly, Rampur, Gonda, Azamgarh and others for moderate to heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
Delhi rain LIVE updates: National capital sees light rain on Monday
Delhi continued to see downpour on Monday after incesent rain on Sunday.