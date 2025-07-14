Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Delhi rain LIVE updates: NCR sees light showers, thunderstorm expected today

    By HT News Desk
    Published on: July 14, 2025 8:35 AM IST

    Delhi rain LIVE updates: Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed rain on Monday morning, after a day of incessant rainfall in the region. The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the minimum temperature stood at 25.1 degrees Celsius.

    Delhi rain LIVE Updates: Commuters on their way during rain at ITO in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, July 13, 2025.
    Delhi rain LIVE Updates: Commuters on their way during rain at ITO in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

    Delhi rain LIVE updates: Delhi is predicted to have generally cloudy skies and light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning today. The maximum temperature will settle at 32-34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be between 23-25 degrees Celsius. While there is no weather warning for today, the IMD has predicted very light rain or drizzle in Delhi for the day....Read More

    According to the regional IMD Chandigarh, a yellow alert has been issued in the NCR region, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Mewat, and Palwal.

    Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at Yamunanagar, Gannaur (Haryana), Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda and Hastinapur.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 14, 2025 8:35 AM IST

    Delhi rain LIVE updates: IMD advisory for the week

    IMD has advised residents in Delhi NCR to monitor official updates, as weather conditions could vary across the region during the week. The IMD has asked people to remain cautious while commuting during rain and to take necessary precautions in areas prone to waterlogging.

     

    July 14, 2025 8:30 AM IST

    Delhi rain LIVE updates: Cyclonic circulation over northern Haryana causing rain in national capital

    Meteorologists attributed the sustained rainfall to a cyclonic circulation positioned over northern Haryana and neighbouring areas. The weather system is enhancing moisture inflow and promoting cloud formation across Delhi and the adjoining NCR districts.

    July 14, 2025 8:27 AM IST

    Delhi rain LIVE updates: Wet weather expected till July 18

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the wet weather in Delhi is set to linger, with rainfall expected across the capital until July 18.

    July 14, 2025 8:21 AM IST

    Delhi rain LIVE updates: Two of the Capital’s three Doppler weather radars not functional

    Despite almost a fortnight having passed since the onset of the monsoon in Delhi, two of the Capital’s three Doppler weather radars (DWRs), used to track clouds and predict rain, are not functional.

    July 14, 2025 8:18 AM IST

    Delhi rain LIVE updates: Sunday's downpour causes waterlogging

    Following heavy downpours on Sunday, waterlogging disrupted traffic across the national capital, with significant congestion reported in Central Delhi's Connaught Place due to slow vehicular movement.

    July 14, 2025 8:16 AM IST

    Delhi rain LIVE updates: Showers in Noida

    Noida saw rainfall on Monday morning with IMD predicting more showers through the day

    July 14, 2025 8:13 AM IST

    Delhi rain LIVE updates: A clip of the downpour in the national capital on Monday morning

    July 14, 2025 8:10 AM IST

    Delhi rain LIVE updates: Weather forecast for the national capital

    While there is no weather warning for today, the IMD has predicted very light rain or drizzle in Delhi for the day.

    July 14, 2025 8:09 AM IST

    Delhi rain LIVE updates: Yellow alert in Uttar Pradesh

    In Uttar Pradesh, yellow alerts have been issued today in various parts, including in Jhansi, Aligarh, Sambhal, Bareilly, Rampur, Gonda, Azamgarh and others for moderate to heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

    July 14, 2025 8:05 AM IST

    Delhi rain LIVE updates: National capital sees light rain on Monday

    Delhi continued to see downpour on Monday after incesent rain on Sunday.

    News india news Delhi rain LIVE updates: NCR sees light showers, thunderstorm expected today
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes