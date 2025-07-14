Delhi rain LIVE updates: NCR sees light showers, thunderstorm expected today

Delhi rain LIVE Updates: Commuters on their way during rain at ITO in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Delhi rain LIVE updates: Delhi is predicted to have generally cloudy skies and light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning today. The maximum temperature will settle at 32-34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be between 23-25 degrees Celsius. While there is no weather warning for today, the IMD has predicted very light rain or drizzle in Delhi for the day....Read More

According to the regional IMD Chandigarh, a yellow alert has been issued in the NCR region, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Mewat, and Palwal.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at Yamunanagar, Gannaur (Haryana), Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda and Hastinapur.