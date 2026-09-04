After heavy downpour in Delhi on Friday afternoon left several parts of the city inundated,including the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the government faced criticism from the Opposition as well as the Cockroach Janta Party over the infrastructural failure.

The waterlogging at the Delhi airport impacted passengers as they were stranded and feared missing their flights. (ANI Video Grab)

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Several Delhi areas were left flooded after several hours of rain Friday afternoon as visuals from places like Connaught Place, Akbar Road, Lajpat Nagar and areas around Indira Gandhi International Airport showed roads inundated, causing traffic snarls.

Also Read | Delhi battered by heavy rain; Connaught Place to IGI Airport waterlogged after downpour

The Congress had a sarcastic remark over the waterlogging at IGI Airport, the country's busiest airport which handles more than 1,300 flight movements daily.

Deep Dive What caused the waterlogging at Indira Gandhi International Airport? The waterlogging at Indira Gandhi International Airport was caused by heavy rainfall that inundated several areas in Delhi, overwhelming the drainage system. How did the heavy rain affect traffic on the Delhi-Gurugram road? The heavy rain created severe waterlogging, leading to a 10-km-long traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram road and leaving hundreds of commuters stranded for hours. What measures were taken to address the waterlogging issue at IGI Airport? Officials reported that pumps were installed near Shiv Murti to help remove the waterlogging, while traffic was diverted to alleviate congestion near the airport.

"Under the guidance of Narendra Modi, the facility of Beach View has been provided for passengers at Delhi airport. Now, passengers here are enjoying the waves of rainwater,” Congress wrote in a post on its official X handle.

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{{^usCountry}} CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also had a sarcastic reaction to the IGI Airport waterlogging. He took a potshot at the Centre with a GDP growth number which has been under row after the Opposition alleged that the figure was skewed. “7.8% growth”, Dipke wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also had a sarcastic reaction to the IGI Airport waterlogging. He took a potshot at the Centre with a GDP growth number which has been under row after the Opposition alleged that the figure was skewed. “7.8% growth”, Dipke wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj shared a video of inundated Delhi airport and wrote, “Have you been to Venice?”

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Airport ordeal

The waterlogging at the Delhi airport impacted passengers as they were stranded and feared missing their flights.

‘“I’ve never seen anything like this; there is so much water. I’ve been standing here for about half an hour now. I am waiting for the water level to recede a bit so I can head towards the arrival gates,” a passenger who identified as Mansi said.

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“There is a massive amount of water. I have been standing here for about half an hour and am waiting for the water level to go down so that I can make my way towards the arrival gates," Himanshi, a passenger, was quoted as saying.

Massive jam on Delhi-Gurugram road

A 10-km-long traffic jam brought traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway to a crawl near the Delhi-Gurugram border on Friday evening following heavy rain, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded for hours, police said.

The traffic started crawling near Shiv Murti in Mahipalpur, Delhi, and the tailback reached Udyog Vihar Phase-IV in Gurugram by 6.30pm, traffic police officers said.

Narayan Acharya, a commuter travelling from Gurugram to Kathmandu in Nepal by road, told HT that he had been trapped in the jam for the last two and a half hours. “We found slow moving traffic from Iffco Chowk around 4pm. Now, its 6.30pm but we have not been able to cross the Sirhaul toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurugram border which is a distance of hardly about six kilometres,” he said, adding his vehicle was still 200 metres behind the plaza.

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Vikas Kumar, another commuter travelling towards Delhi from Gurugram, told HT that the opposite carriageway leading to Jaipur was completely empty. “There is no spot to even take even a U-turn now. I am trapped in my vehicle for the last three hours. Looking at the scenario, it seems it may take two to three more hours before I may be able to cross this entire stretch of jam,” he said, adding rain had further aggravated the situation.