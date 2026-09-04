Delhi battered by heavy rain; Connaught Place to IGI Airport waterlogged after downpour

More than 400 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday, according to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Delhi's turbulent weather also impacted flight operations as at least nine flights were diverted between 3:30 pm to4:30 pm.

Several Delhi areas were left flooded after several hours of rain choked the national capital on Friday afternoon. Visuals from places like Connaught Place, Akbar Road, Lajpat Nagar and areas around Indira Gandhi International Airport showed roads inundated, causing traffic snarls.

Delhi's iconic Connaught Place was inundated in rainwater as vehicles were seen wading through waterlogged roads.

Similar scenes were reported from the IGI airport and areas around it Delhi's shopping hub Lajpat Nagar.

Passengers at IGI airport face inconvenience Passengers at IGI airport faced inconvenience after heavy rain delayed flights and traffic snarls as roads were flooded. The IGI Airport is the country's busiest airport and handles more than 1,300 flight movements daily.

“There is a massive amount of water. I have been standing here for about half an hour and am waiting for the water level to go down so that I can make my way towards the arrival gates," Himanshi, a passenger, was quoted as saying.

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Another passenger, Prabhash, was quoted as saying that he had witnessed waterlogging at the airport earlier as well.

“It happened once about two years ago, and now I am seeing it happen again this year. The rain is a little heavier this year. Since it is Janmashtami today, there are also puja celebrations,” he said.

On the situation at the airport, Prabhash said that work was underway and employees were working to clear the water.

“Work is going on at the airport and all the employees are working. Let us see what happens. The water will also be cleared; it should not take much time,” he said.

IMD forecast for Delhi The IMD said that squall was reported at Palam airport in Delhi at around 10 am which lasted for 2 minutes.

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky over Delhi, with one or two spells of light to moderate rain. Some areas may also receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.