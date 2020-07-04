Delhi records 2,505 new Covid cases, a step away from 1 lakh mark

india

Delhi recorded 2,505 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the coronavirus tally to 97,200. The capital also recorded 55 fresh casualties in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 3,004, according to the health bulletin released on Saturday.

The recent trend of reduction in Delhi’s daily Covid cases despite a drastic increase in testing marks a flattening of the curve according to the experts. Experts have said that the Covid-19 pandemic will likely enter its post-peak period in the first week of August if the Capital maintains a steady decline in cases.

The cases in Delhi have averaged at 2,628 a day over the past week compared to 3,400 daily cases the week before, according to public health experts.

Delhi, on Saturday, also recorded 2,632 recoveries, taking the total number of cured patients to 68,256. The number of active cases in the city-state, however, is much lower at 25,940.

In another positive, Delhi’s current positivity rate is 15.9%, down from 37% on June 13, which indicated a situation when one out of three people tested for Covid-19 were found to be infected.

A total of 23,673 tests were conducted in the capital in the last 24 hours including 13,748 rapid antigen tests and 9,925 RT-PCR tests. The total number of tests conducted since the outbreak earlier this year stand at 62,0368. This translates into 32650 tests per million of the city’s population.

The average daily testing is at its highest in Delhi, with an average of 19,000 samples being tested a day over the past one week compared to 16,000 a week ago, and 7,000 a week before that.

Active Covid-19 cases in Delhi have averaged around 26,000 for the past three weeks despite testing going up three times from 6,130 tests on May 31, to 18,586 on June 30 — which indicates an encouraging levelling off.

Delhi, due to a timely expansion of its treatment capacity, is also in a comparatively better situation in its fight against coronavirus, despite the high number of cases. A total of 16,265 hospital beds are vacant in the city as of Saturday, as per the health bulletin.

There are 448 containment zones in the city as of Saturday