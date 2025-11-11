Delhi Red Fort blast: CCTV footage shows panic, people fleeing following explosion

A day after the blast ripped through a busy intersection near Red Fort in Delhi, visuals have started emerging showing panic and people fleeing to safety moments after the explosion. A CCTV video shows people panicking during the blast near Red Fort.(X/PTI)

The blast that took place near Lal Qila Metro Station, at around 6:52 pm, left 13 people dead and 21 others injured. Dr Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama, was likely behind the wheel of the ill-fated Hyundai i20 when it exploded. The NIA has begun a probe in the case even as the authorities have expanded the investigation to Lucknow and Saharanpur.

A video has surfaced showing people fleeing from shops the moment the explosion took place on Monday evening. The footage showed the explosion sending a wave of panic among the customers and sellers as they started fleeing towards safety.

The 29-second video comes hours after another video showed people running away from the site of the blast. The video, which appears to be from a crowded market, showed people in panic after they heard the car blast.

The Delhi authorities have identified Dr Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, to be present behind the wheel at the time of the blast. Nabi had alleged ties to a terror cell linked to the recent seizure of a huge cache of explosives in Faridabad.

The probe has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructing the agency to submit a report "at the earliest".

The Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to transfer the case to the NIA suggests that the government views the Monday evening explosion as an act of terror since the NIA is mandated specifically to investigate such cases.