Caught on CCTV: People run for safety as blast rips through car near Red Fort

As the probe into the Delhi blast continues, fresh CCTV footage has surfaced on social media which shows people fleeing to safety moments after the explosion rocked a Hyundai i20 car on Monday evening. At least eight people were killed and over 20 injured after a parked car near Red Fort metro station exploded. In a video shared by news agency PTI, people can be seen running away from the site of the blast. (Screengrab from PTI)

At least two men have been detained in connection to the car blast. As per police, these men, identified as Salman and Devender, have in the past been owners of the Hyundai i20 car that exploded. Follow LIVE updates on Delhi blast news here.

Delhi blast: CCTV footage shows people running to safety

In a video shared by news agency PTI, people can be seen running away from the site of the blast. Sheer panic across their faces, many people ran to safety after they heard and saw the car blast near Lal Quila.

All angles to be probed

As of now, investigators have not drawn any connections between the car blast and a terror plot. However, Amit Shah has stated that all angles will be probed.

In his remarks regarding the blast, the union home minister said that an Hyundai i20 car had exploded at the Subhash Marg traffic signal.

Shah added that the incident was being investigated “taking all possibilities into account”, adding that the results will be presented before the public.