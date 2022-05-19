Delhi reports 520 new Covid cases, one death in the last 24 hours

Delhi recorded 520 new Covid cases and one more death on Thursday while the positivity rate declined to 2.09 percent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload increased to 19,02,180, while the death toll rose to 26,199.

A total of 24,918 Covid tests were conducted here a day ago, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The national capital logged 532 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 percent.

On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 393 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate stood at 3.35 percent and two deaths.

Delhi had on Monday reported 377 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.37 percent and one death.

On Sunday, 613 Covid cases and three deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 2.74 percent.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 2,377, down from 2,675 the previous day, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,755 patients are under home-isolation, down from 2,039 on Wednesday, it said, adding that there are 1,094 containment zones in the city.

There are 9,581 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, and 116 of them are occupied, it showed.

