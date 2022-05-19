Covid-19: India logs 2,364 new infections in a day, slight dip in active cases

India’s daily Covid-19 tally crossed the 2,000-mark again as the country reported 2,364 new cases in the last 24 hours against the 1,829 cases on the previous day. The share of active cases in total confirmed coronavirus cases in the country went down by 228 to stand at 15,419 on Thursday. Active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total cases now. As per data shared by the health ministry, 10 new Covid-linked fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,24,303.

Over 500 new cases in 24 hours in Delhi

The national capital witnessed 532 fresh cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 393 fresh cases at a positivity rate of 3.35 per cent and two deaths.

Covid-19 cases in other states

The state of Maharashtra witnessed 307 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours with 194 reported from Mumbai alone. Telangana witnessed 45 cases on Wednesday. 37 new cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh, 36 in Tamil Nadu and 32 in Gujarat. As per data shared by news agency PTI, 14 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Chhattisgarh as well, 13 in Odisha and 6 in J&K.

Vaccination and Covid-19 recovery update

In the last 24 hours, over 13.7 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India, health ministry data says. Of these, over 2.17 lakh were booster vaccine doses. Total 191.79 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Over 2,582 fresh recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries rose to 4,25,89,841 on Thursday, with the national recovery rate now at 98.75 per cent.