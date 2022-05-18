WHO chief as Covid cases rise in 4 regions: ‘increasingly difficult to know…’
- North Korea has reported about 1.7 million Covid cases so far, days after it registered its first case.
A decline in genome sequencing and testing for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has made it “increasingly difficult” to know where the virus is and how it is mutating, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhenom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday as cases have risen over the last week in four out of six WHO regions.
“Over the last week, Covid-19 cases have risen in four out of the six WHO regions. Due to testing and sequencing reducing in many countries, it is increasingly difficult to know where the virus is and how it’s mutating,” the WHO director-general said.
He also expressed concern over the first reported Covid outbreak in North Korea, with more than 1.7 million suspected cases since late April. On Wednesday, North Korea reported 232,880 new cases of fever and six related deaths as the virus continues to spread rapidly in the unvaccinated population.
“WHO is deeply concerned at the risk of further spread of Covid-19 in the country particularly because the population is unvaccinated and many have underlying conditions putting them at risk of severe disease and death,” Tedros told a media briefing in Geneva.
Amid Covid outbreak, North Korea's Kim deploys army to battle ‘fever’: 5 points
He said the UN health agency has requested the secretive country to share data and information on the Covid outbreak, adding that a package of technical support and supplies, including diagnostic tests, essential medicines, and vaccines have also been offered.
Speaking on China’s ‘zero Covid policy’, the WHO chief described the extreme approach to containing the coronavirus as unsustainable because of the highly infectious nature of the omicron variant. He had made similar remarks about China’s Covid strategy drawing sharp criticism from Beijing.
“We know the virus better and we have better tools, including vaccines, so that’s why the handling of the virus should actually be different from what we used to do at the start of the pandemic,” Tedros said, adding that the virus had changed significantly since it was first identified in Wuhan in late 2019.
-
New York City lifts Covid-19 alert level to 'high'
New York City, the largest city in the United States, raised its Covid-19 alert level from "medium" to "high" on Tuesday, as infections continue to go up in recent weeks. The guidance requires New Yorkers to wear a face mask in all public indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings and consider avoiding higher-risk activities. New York City raised its Covid-19 alert level to "medium" from "low" in early May.
-
'Disturbing, disastrous': TikTokers in Pakistan starting wildfires for videos
A video of Pakistani actor and TikToker Humaira Asghar has drawn flak on social media as Asghar was shot walking in a silver ball gown in front of a forest fire raging behind her. This in Pakistan has in fact become a trend as earlier this month a man was arrested in Abbottabad for intentionally starting a forest fire for the background of a video.
-
Ukraine war entering 'protracted phase': Defence minister tells NATO, EU
Ukraine's defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the ongoing war in his country is entering a protracted phase. In his speech to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg and European Union defence ministers, Reznikov said on Tuesday, "Russia is preparing for a long-term military operation." Reznikov added that Russian forces are currently building fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to move to defence if necessary.
-
Elon Musk reacts to Twitter staff dissing him, saying 'We're commie as f***'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has commented on the leaked video of a Twitter employee openly admitting that Twitter has no freedom of speech and his colleagues are 'commies as f***' as the video has now gone viral on social media. 'Is this legit?' Elon Musk wrote on the video posted by journalist Benny Johnson. One Siru Murugesan, who identified himself as a senior engineer at Twitter said the atmosphere of Twitter is so Left that employees become Left making adjustments to their opinion.
-
As Xi is set to secure 3rd term as China's prez, CCP members call on…
As Chinese President Xi Jinping seeks a historic third term in power, Xi's' party has called on all the retired elderly party members to not make any "negative" political remarks and keep quiet on topics where they are in disagreement with the President. All the CCP party committees have been instructed to call the retired elderly of the party to follow these instructions, reported Radio Free Asia.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics