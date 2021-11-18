Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Delhi riots 2020: Facebook India officials to appear before Assembly panel today
india news

Delhi riots 2020: Facebook India officials to appear before Assembly panel today

The panel had issued summons to Facebook India to depose its views on the role of social media in preventing the spread of false and malicious messages that can cause disharmony and affect peace.
Meta Inc., Facebook’s parent company, has long been accused of not doing enough to prevent misinformation on its social media platforms.(Reuters)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav

Facebook India public policy director Shivnath Thukral and legal director G V Anand Bhushan will appear before the Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony Committee in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The panel had issued summons to Facebook India to depose its views on the role of social media in preventing the spread of false and malicious messages that can cause disharmony and affect peace.

Meta Inc., Facebook’s parent company, has long been accused of not doing enough to prevent misinformation on its social media platforms. While the company, from time to time, has published the steps taken by it to curb the spread of such misinformation, questions have repeatedly been raised over the scope and impact.

Earlier this week, Thurkal wrote to the panel saying he and GV Anand Bhushan will be appearing before the Committee on behalf of Facebook.

"We again thank you for the opportunity to appear before the Committee on Peace and Harmony ("Committee") to provide our views to assist the Committee in its 'aims to recommend preventative and remedial measures concerning issues of governance, social cohesion, unity, brotherhood and peace' and 'to strengthen overall social and economic development' through communal harmony. Facebook shares the Committee's aim to improve harmony among religious communities, linguistic communities, and social groups," the letter read.

RELATED STORIES

The panel will convene its meeting at 12.30pm at Delhi Vidhan Sabha and the proceedings will be live-streamed.

The committee, chaired by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha, has so far heard seven witnesses while the role of social media in connection with the Delhi riots that claimed over 50 lives and injured hundreds.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook inc. delhi riots
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Didn’t introduce ‘phase down’ in COP 26 statement, clarifies India

ED summons Mufti’s brother for questioning in money laundering case today

India re-elected to Unesco executive board for 2021-25 term with 164 votes

Stubble fires go past 2020 tally, rise four-fold since November 1
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP