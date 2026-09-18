Man falls off, parked bike dragged under car in Delhi's RK Puram, 73-year-old driver held

A parked motorcycle was dragged for some distance by a car after it was hit on Africa Avenue Road in south Delhi’s RK Puram on Thursday night, while the 21-year-old man sitting on the motorcycle fell off and escaped with no serious injuries, police said.

Bike dragged under car in Delhi's RK Puram. (Screengrab/HT video)

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According to police, the incident took place around 10pm on the stretch between Bhikaji Cama Place to RK Puram Metro station. Police received information about the accident at around 10.22pm and rushed to the spot.

What police said

Police said Tanish Tokas, a resident of Munirka village, was sitting on his black motorcycle, which was parked on the roadside, when a blue Honda Amaze allegedly driven by 73-year-old Venu Gopal, a Vasant Kunj resident, hit the two-wheeler.

"The impact caused Tokas to fall off the motorcycle. The car subsequently dragged the motorcycle for some distance," said an officer, adding that Tokas himself was not dragged with the bike.

Tokas was medically examined and did not sustain any serious injury, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} A case was registered at RK Puram police station under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case was registered at RK Puram police station under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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The Honda Amaze was seized during the investigation and Gopal was apprehended. He was also medically examined and no alcohol was detected, police said.

Further investigation is underway.