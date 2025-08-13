Delhi RWAs to soon hold meeting at Talkatora stadium to discuss SC's stray dogs order

A meeting of all resident welfare associations (RWAs) in Delhi will be held soon at the Talkatora stadium to discuss further course of action in the wake of Supreme Court order on stray dogs, BJP leader Vijay Goel said on Wednesday. BJP leader Vijay Goel said he started the movement against the menace of stray dog bites after the RWAs approached him for help.(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

The former Union minister announced this while addressing a gathering at Bengali Market in central Delhi.

The top court, in its August 11 order, directed the permanent relocation of stray dogs from Delhi NCR streets to shelters.

Goel, alongwith his supporters and members of RWAs, expressed gratitude towards the SC for making the streets and public spaces "safer" with its verdict and demanded that the Centre ensure implementation of the order.

The former Delhi BJP president said he started the movement against the menace of stray dog bites after the RWAs approached him for help. And for the last two years, Goel and his non profit group, Lok Abhiyan, has been engaged with this movement, calling for government action to address the issue.

Goel has also been demanding compensation to victims of dog bites and changes in animal birth control rules to check untamed numbers of stray dogs.

He also trained guns a the animal lovers, alleging many of them were up in arms against the Supreme Court verdict because they were running NGOs for money.