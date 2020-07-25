Delhi’s Covid-19 cases near 1.3 lakh mark, CM says fight not yet over

india

Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,142 new cases of coronavirus disease, pushing the city’s tally close to 1.3 lakh-mark. The national capital also recorded 29 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 3,806.

The total number of active cases has been brought down to 12,657, down from 13,681 on Friday. Out of these, 7,339 remain under home isolation. Even as Delhi continues to bring the number of cases down from last month, when the highest number of cases was recorded on June 23 with 4,947 cases within 24 hours, the fresh cases continue to hover over 1,000-mark.

On July 20, Delhi had witnessed its lowest case count of 954, first time since June 1. However, the tally was from weekend when fewer tests had been conducted – only 11,470 as opposed to an average of almost 20,000 over the last three weeks.

As of July 25, Delhi has over 18,000 beds available for treating patients infected by coronavirus disease. There are 704 containment zones in Delhi at present.

In the last 24 hours, state authorities have conducted 20,509 tests – including nearly 5,000 under RTPCR and CBNAAT and TrueNat tests; and 14,819 under rapid antigen tests.

Delhi on Saturday also added 450 additional beds with the partial opening of Burari hospital, which has 700 beds in total. Around 125 beds will have oxygen supply available with them, and the capacity will be enhanced in the coming days, officials said.

Kejriwal said, people of the city, his government and the Centre together have “attained victory over Covid-19 but the fight is not yet over”.