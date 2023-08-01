‘Right to oppose’: Shashi Tharoor on Delhi services bill tabled in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday opposed the introduction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and said that it is our right to oppose the bill.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI )

Speaking to reporters, the Lok Sabha MP said, "A brief introduction on the Delhi (NCT) Ordinance Bill took place in the Parliament today. However, only an introduction was held and not a debate on it. It is our right to oppose the introduction and five to six members of the opposition tried to oppose it".

"Although, one of the parties from the opposition supported the government. Others said that it is illegal and that the government is taking unconstitutional actions", added Tharoor.

Notably, the bill to replace the ordinance for control of services in Delhi was introduced in Lok Sabha today. The controversial bill aims to replace an ordinance that granted the Centre control over Delhi's bureaucrats, thereby overriding a Supreme Court ruling favouring the elected government's authority in transfers and appointments.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Opposition members including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, NK Premachandran and Shashi Tharoor opposed the introduction of the bill.

"I rise to oppose the introduction of the bill as the bill vindicates the outrageous infringement of this govt upon the territory of the state. It is designed of digging up a graveyard for cooperative federalism. The state has rights over the subject centre is overriding powers," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Revolutionist Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran questioned the legislative competence of Lok Sabha over the bill.

"There is no meaning of government in delhi if this bill gets passed. It is taking away legislative powers from the elected government through bureaucrats. It is overriding the Supreme Court," he said.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that this bill is violating multiple provisions of the constitution."It is a violation of Article 123. It is violating the separation of powers theory. There is no legislative competence. I demand a division of votes," he said.

Rejecting the contentions of opposition members, Home Minister Amit Shah said that Constitution has given the House power to pass any law regarding Delhi.

He said the Supreme Court judgement has clarified that parliament can bring any law regarding Delhi and the opposition parties were opposing its introduction for political considerations.

The bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

The Centre on May 19 promulgated the Ordinance for control of services in Delhi. The ordinance was promulgated days after the Supreme Court order on the issue.