Delhi SIR: CM Rekha Gupta, Arvind Kejriwal among electors issued notices

Delhi chief miinister Rekha Gupta and her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal are among the 3.31 million electors being issued notices for discrepancies as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), according to election officials.

The draft electoral roll was published on August 31. (ANI/HT Photo)

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Nearly three weeks after publishing the draft electoral roll, the office of the chief electoral officer, Delhi has published the list of Delhi electors served notices under the exercise, providing details of voters categorised under “No Mapping” and “Logical Discrepancies”. Kejriwal’s Sunita Kejriwal, his parents and his son Pulkit are also being issued notices under the exercise.

The draft electoral roll was published on August 31.

Also Read: SC to urgently hear SIR plea as 3.31mn Delhi voters get notices

CM Gupta is being issued a notice because her age difference with her parents is less than 15 years. Kejriwal and his family have been issued notices because their details could not be mapped with the last SIR.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal is also among the electors who have been served notice for non-mapping of details with the last SIR. Former Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Virendra Sachdeva, his wife and brother have also been served notices for a mismatch in their names. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal is also among the electors who have been served notice for non-mapping of details with the last SIR. Former Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Virendra Sachdeva, his wife and brother have also been served notices for a mismatch in their names. {{/usCountry}}

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According to figures shared by election authorities earlier, 13,79,785 electors could not be mapped, while 19,33,134 electors were flagged for logical discrepancies. Their names figure in the draft electoral roll but they have been served notices for a hearing.

The draft roll contains 97,53,577 electors, a 32.8% decline from the 1,45,10,299 electors on the rolls as of June 30.

The number of polling stations in Delhi has increased by nearly 15%, from 13,033 to 14,947, following rationalisation across all 70 assembly constituencies. Election authorities have uploaded the lists for all 14,947 polling stations.

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Also Read: ABVP sweeps, NSUI falters, Independent grabs key seat: Takeaways from Delhi University polls

An analysis of the documents for two polling stations by HT — one in New Delhi and another in Shalimar Bagh — shows the range of discrepancies for which electors have been served notices.

At a polling station in Sarojini Nagar, under the New Delhi Assembly constituency, 84 electors have been listed for discrepancies or non-mapping of details with the previous SIR roll.

Of these, 37 electors could not be mapped with the last SIR, the largest category. Another 24 cases involve a mismatch in the parent’s name, while 13 electors have discrepancies in their own names. Seven cases have been flagged for a progeny age gap of less than nine months. One elector has a parent-age difference of more than 50 years, while another has both a parent-name mismatch and a progeny age-gap discrepancy. One entry does not mention a specific reason for the discrepancy.

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The electors listed in the Sarojini Nagar document are aged between 19 and 76 years and include both men and women.

At a polling station in Shalimar Bagh, 233 electors have been flagged for discrepancies or non-mapping. Of these, 108 could not be mapped with the last SIR, while 54 cases involve mismatches in the parent’s name and 37 involve mismatches in the elector’s own name.

The document also lists 13 cases involving a parent-age difference of less than 15 years. Three cases involve both such an age difference and a parent-name mismatch.

In addition, three cases involve a progeny age gap of less than nine months. Two cases each involve a parent-age difference of more than 50 years, a parent-age difference of more than 50 years along with a parent-name mismatch, and a grandparent-age difference of less than 40 years.

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Another case involves both a parent-name mismatch and a progeny age gap of less than nine months. In eight cases, no specific reason for the discrepancy has been mentioned in the report.