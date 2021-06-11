Delhi: Students present token of thanks to AIIMS workers for fighting Covid

: In an initiative aimed at recognising the efforts of health care workers during the pandemic, a group of school students on Friday sent handmade cards to frontline workers at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Suhaani Singh, a Class 9 student, came up with the idea after seeing the different ways in which doctors were going out of their way to save patients’ lives during the pandemic. Singh and her friends started making cards over a month ago, and handed them over to AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria on Friday.

“Nearly a month ago, I was watching a doctor’s interview on TV. He shared how doctors even went to the extent of taking off their protective gears while trying to save critical Covid patients. His words stayed with me, and I was filled with a sense of admiration and guilt. The feeling of guilt was driven by the fact that many of us had been complaining about missing our friends while doctors were risking their lives to save patients,” said Singh.

“As a 13-year-old, there wasn’t much I could do. After five days of thinking, this idea of creating gratitude cards came together. I reached out to more friends and we started working together,” said Singh, who studies at The Shri Ram School, Gurugram.

The group of 15-20 students made 50-60 cards which, Dr Guleria said, gave health care workers “a lot of encouragement”.

“All of us are going through a tough time, especially healthcare workers. We appreciate this effort by the young generation. It’s really touching,” said Dr Guleria.

Vasvi Sioti (13), who also pitched in to make the cards, said the idea was to express gratitude to doctors, nurses, and other health care workers who were tackling the pandemic. “We decided to make cards to tell health care workers that we really appreciate them. We have also created a video for them, telling them how much we appreciate their efforts in these tough times,” said Sioti.

Singh and her friends received support from their teachers. “We amplified Suhaani’s message and asked other students to pitch in,” said Dhanwanti Mishra, Singh’s class-teacher.